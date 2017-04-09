Easy Shrimp Rangoons, a crowd pleaser.

Super easy shrimp rangoons. Cream cheese softened, green onion and half cooked shrimp diced and mixed together. The shrimp will cook the rest of the way when you fry the stuffed wontons, but not get rubbery. The mix is folded into wontons like a ravioli and fried quickly in peanut oil till golden brown. Then served with a sweet chili lime sauce. These were gone in less than 5 minutes at the party I took them to. A guaranteed invite to the next potluck party!